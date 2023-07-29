Lanka Premier League 2023: Everything You Need to Know About LPL Season 4

Producer: Ritayan Basu

Lanka Premier League 2023 is the fourth edition of the tournament

Jaffna Kings will be captained by Thisara Perera

Dasun Shanaka will lead Galle Titans

Kusal Mendis will captain Dambulla Aura

Colombo Strikers will be led by Niroshan Dickwella

Wanindu Hasaranga is the captain of B-Love Kandy

Babar Azam, David Miller and Shakib Al Hasan are some of the stars

LPL 2023 will be held across two venues Colombo and Kandy

Lanka Premier League is scheduled to take place from July 30 to August 21