Lanka Premier League 2023: Everything You Need to Know About LPL Season 4
Producer: Ritayan Basu
Lanka Premier League 2023 is the fourth edition of the tournament
Jaffna Kings will be captained by Thisara Perera
Dasun Shanaka will lead Galle Titans
Kusal Mendis will captain Dambulla Aura
Colombo Strikers will be led by Niroshan Dickwella
Wanindu Hasaranga is the captain of B-Love Kandy
Babar Azam, David Miller and Shakib Al Hasan are some of the stars
LPL 2023 will be held across two venues Colombo and Kandy
Lanka Premier League is scheduled to take place from July 30 to August 21