Last Five Ashes Winners: Men and Women’s Team (2023-2015)
2023 (Men):
Team Australia retain the Ashes.
2023 (Women):
Series drawn, the Ashes are stay with Australia.
2021 (Men):
Australia declared Ashes champion.
2021 (Women): Australia triumphant by beating the English squad.
2019 (Men):
Series drawn after a neck-to-neck clash.
2019 (Women):
Team Australia declared Ashes champion.
2017 (Men): Australia triumphant by beating the English squad.
2017 (Women): Australia declared Ashes champion.
2015 (Men):
England beat the Aussies and claimed the Ashes trophy.
2015 (Women): Australia triumphant by beating the team England.