Last Five Ashes Winners: Men and Women’s Team (2023-2015)

2023 (Men): Team Australia retain the Ashes.

2023 (Women): Series drawn, the Ashes are stay with Australia.

2021 (Men): Australia declared Ashes champion.

2021 (Women): Australia triumphant by beating the English squad.

2019 (Men): Series drawn after a neck-to-neck clash.

2019 (Women): Team Australia declared Ashes champion.

2017 (Men): Australia triumphant by beating the English squad.

2017 (Women): Australia declared Ashes champion.

2015 (Men): England beat the Aussies and claimed the Ashes trophy.

2015 (Women): Australia triumphant by beating the team England.