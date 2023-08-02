Latest WTC Points Table After England, Australia’s Points Docked by ICC
Producer: Amrit Santlan
England and Australia have been fined by ICC for maintaining slow over rates in the Ashes 2023
Not only were England and Australia fined by ICC, but both teams also had WTC points docked by ICC
Ben Stokes’ side were guilty of bowling 19 overs short, and thus they were docked 19 WTC points
Pat Cummins’ side were penalised for bowling 10 overs short and they got a deduction of 10 points
Apart from these, England were fined for being short of overs in four matches of Ashes 2023
Australia on the other hand were fined 50 percent of their matches fees for the 4th Test at Old Trafford
Before the sanctions, both England and Australia had 26 points each with PCT of 43.33
England are now down to 5th place with 15 PCT, while Australia remain in third with 30 PCT