Meet the Two Mascots of 2023 ODI World Cup in India
Producer: Feroz Khan
The ICC has
unveiled
mascot duo for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India
The pair originates from a distant cricket utopia called Crictoverse
Star India women batter Shafali Verma was present during the event
Also in attendance was 2022 U-19 World Cup winning India captain Yash Dhull
The female mascot has “a turbo-powered arm propelling fireballs at lightning speed”
The male mascot “exudes an unmistakable blend of sub-zero coolness and high-voltage batting prowess”
Fans have been invited to take part in naming the two brand mascots
ICC ODI World Cup will be held in India from October 5 to November 19
10 teams are part of the tournament with Sri Lanka and Netherlands joining as the two qualifiers
A total of 48 matches will be held across 10 venues during the event
watch next: 11 Upsets in T20I History