Meet the Two Mascots of 2023 ODI World Cup in India

The ICC has unveiled mascot duo for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India

The pair originates from a distant cricket utopia called Crictoverse

Star India women batter Shafali Verma was present during the event

Also in attendance was 2022 U-19 World Cup winning India captain Yash Dhull

The female mascot  has “a turbo-powered arm propelling fireballs at lightning speed”

The male mascot “exudes an unmistakable blend of sub-zero coolness and high-voltage batting prowess”

Fans have been invited to take part in naming the two brand mascots

ICC ODI World Cup will be held in India from October 5 to November 19

10 teams are part of the tournament with Sri Lanka and Netherlands joining as the two qualifiers

A total of 48 matches will be held across 10 venues during the event