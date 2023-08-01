Mumbai Indians NY: Champions of 1st Major League Cricket
Producer: Peuli Bakshi
After a 15-match clash among 6 teams, finally there is one crowned winner of the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket (MLC).
MI New York (MINY) chased down Seattle Orcas-set 184 runs in 16 overs and became MLC champions, on Sunday, July 30, 2023.
MLC is a franchise-based Twenty20 cricket league in the United States, that started from July 13, 2023, to promote cricke
t in US.
Its six teams represents major cities across US- Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom.
Kieron Pollard-led MI NY defeated the Wayne Parnell-led Seattle Orcas by 7-wickets, at the finals, held at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas .
Nicholas Pooran’s 137 runs off 55 deliveries led MI to such a splendid win.
Rashid Khan’s 3/9 and Trent Boult’s 3/34 helped MI restrict the Orcas.
Even Quinton de Kock’s 87 could not prove victorious for the team.
The Seattle Orcas side was slightly weak due to the withdrawal of star players like Mitchell Marsh and Sikandar Raza.