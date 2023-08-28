Most Extras Conceded In A SINgle Innings In Asia Cup History

Producer: Siddarth Sriram
Team India holds the embarrassing record of conceding most extras in the history of Asia Cup. They conceded a massive 38 extras against Pakistan in 2000 and 2004 and on both occasions, ended up losing the match by 44 and 59 runs respectively.
In a match of no real consequence Pakistan brushed aside Bangladesh to end their Asia Cup with a 4-1 win-loss record. A weak Bangladesh side were bowled out for a mere 166 runs and we’re completely lost as their bowlers struggled to find any rhythm, bowling 13 no-balls in a cakewalk win for Pakistan.
Sri Lanka’s bowling collapsed at the worst time possible as they faced India in the final of the Asia Cup in 1995. Defending a score of 230, the 37 extras they gave away enable India to cruise to a smooth and easy win with 49 balls and 8 wickets remaining, handing India their fourth Asia Cup.
In a contest that was completely one-sided, India dominated the UAE as they smacked them for 260 runs in the first innings. To add insult to injury, the UAE gave up 34 extras, out of which 21 came from just mere wides.
It seems like India have just been a kryptonite for the Sri Lankan bowling attack, as the history of giving up extras seem to stem from even back in the nineties. But in this encounter between the South Asian giants paid off as India’s batting order crumbled, costing them the win.
Hong Kong were no match for the mighty Pakistan who bullied them into submission, as they put up a massive total of 343 runs, and bowled the opposition out for just 168. Hong Kong’s inexperience showed as the side conceded 29 runs from mere extras, inclusive of 18 wides.
Yet another instance of Sri Lanka failing to overcome their bad bowling habits, the side conceded 27 extras in the final. But, the war-tested batsmen of Sri Lanka helped put up a formidable target of 283, as India fell just short of it 11 runs and failed to capitalize off the mistakes. And Sri Lanka lifted their third Asia Cup.
A forgettable encounter for India, as the Men In Blue crumbled against their arch-rivals, giving up 25 extras which included 11 no-balls. To make matters worse, India’s batting order folded quick, as they were left having to face a shambolic defeat of 97 runs against Pakistan.
In a match that saw Sri Lanka fall back into their bad habits, the fiery duo of Nuwan Zoysa and Farveez Maharoof steamrolled over the Pakistan batting line-up, restricting them to a score of a lowly 122. In the end, Sri Lanka won comfortably with 7 wickets in hand.
The Sri Lankans were just unstoppable in the campaign that led them to their third Asia Cup win in 2004, and an inexperienced UAE team was not going to stand in their way. The Lankans absolutely demolished the Arab side as they won the encounter by a whopping 116 runs.