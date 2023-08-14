MS Dhoni Clicks A Photo with An ADorable Fan
Former Indian skipper, MS Dhoni was photographed with Veera and Honey, the children of Sumeet Kumar Bajaj.
Sumeet is a professional tennis player and accredited coach, from Ranchi who is MSD’s partner in doubles tournaments.
Who is Sumeet Kumar Bajaj?
Together the pair went on to win multiple trophies including the Country Cricket Club Tennis Championship 2022.
Sumeet has also won individual awards in other tournaments as well.
The duo have been pictured training on multiple occasions.
MS Dhoni and Sumeet’s child shared a brief but cute conversation as they clicked the photo.
Could we see MSD return to the Tennis court?