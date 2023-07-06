In 2011 Dhoni led India to their second ever ODI World Cup title, and some notable Test series victories. He was named the ICC ODI Player of the Year, due to his exceptional contributions.
2012 was a mixture of ups and downs for Dhoni. He guided India to victory in the 2012 Asia Cup, but they lost Test series in Australia 4-0, and went down 1-2 in home Test series against England.
led India to their maiden Champions Trophy triumph in 2013. He scored a double century (224) in the first Test against Australia, in Chennai, showcasing his batting prowess.
2014 was not that pleasant for Indian cricket. In this year, Dhoni-led India lost ICC World T20 final to Sri Lanka, and Dhoni suddenly announced his retirement from Test cricket.
2017 added another record to Dhoni’s name - he became the first wicketkeeper to complete 100 stumpings in ODIs. CSK was also back to action, with them winning their third title, under MSD’s guidance.
In 2019, Dhoni became the first Indian wicketkeeper to complete 800 dismissals in international cricket. In August 2020, Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Instagram.