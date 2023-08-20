Muttiah Muralitharan to Ravindra Jadeja: Top 10 Highest Wicket-takers in Asia Cup (ODIs) History
Producer: Aditya Maheshwari
Spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan is at the top of list in highest wicket takers in Asia Cup history – 30.
Veteran pacer Lasith Malinga, who troubled several batters during his illustrious career, is second on the list with 29 scalps.
Ajantha Mendis is another Sri Lankan in the tally with 26 wickets in 8 Asia Cup matches.
With 25 wickets, Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal is placed at the fourth position.
Left-arm paceman Chaminda Vaas claimed 23 wickets in 19 Asia Cup matches as he is the fourth Sri Lankan in the tally.
Irfan Pathan is highest-wicket taker for India in the Asia Cup history with 22 wickets.
Another Sri Lanka former star Sanath Jayasuriya also picked 22 wickets in Asia Cup.
Abdur Razzak is the leading wicket-taker for Bangladesh in the tally with 22 Asia Cup wickets.
Ravindra Jadeja is the leading wicket-taker in the Asia Cup among the active cricketers with 19 scalps.
Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has also claimed 19 wickets in Asia Cup.
