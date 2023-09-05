Producer: Peuli Bakshi
The 2023 ODI World Cup will take place from October 5 to November 19.
India will play its first match on Oct 8 vs Australia, and will face Pakistan on 14th of the same month.
India named their 15-member squad for the 2023 home ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup campaign, on Tuesday, September 5.
Rohit Sharma and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar declared the squad at a press conference.
In the 13th edition of the ODI World Cup, skipper Rohit Sharma is to be backed by Hardik Pandya as the vice captain.
KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have made their way into the squad, after just returning from injuries.
Team India will most probably stick to the set opening pair of Shubman Gill and captain Rohit Sharma.
The top order batting line-up will have Virat Kohli, and one among skillful Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas and Rahul.
Hard hitters Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and Shikhar Dhawan have been left out.
Tilak is a part of the ongoing Asia Cup cup, but hasn’t got to debut yet.
As of the bowling side, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin and Prasidh Krishna failed to make cut.
The ones picked are – Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav.
Efficient all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja complete the 15-member squad.