Pakistan Announce Playing XI For India Clash in Asia Cup 2023
Producer: Aditya Maheshwari
Babar Azam (C)
The Premier Batter smashed 151 runs in the opening match of the tournament.
Shadab Khan (VC)
The star all-rounder was pick of the bowlers against nepal as he claimed a four-fer.
Fakhar Zaman
The Talented Opener Failed With the Bat in the tournament opener.
Imam-ul-Haq
Pakistan will rely on Imam to give them a solid start against Arch-rivals India.
Salman Agha
He was Dismissed for just 5 against Nepal.
Iftikhar Ahmed
The right-handed batter smashed his maiden ODI century in Asia Cup opener.
Mohammad Rizwan (WK)
The wicket-keeper batter had a brain-fade moment while running between the wickets in Nepal Clash.
MohammAd Nawaz
The left-arm spinner claimed a wicket versus Nepal.
Naseem Shah
The young pacer had an impressive outing against India in their last clash at 2022 T20 World Cup.
Shaheen Shah Afridi
The left-arm paceman will be key for Pakistan with the new ball against Pakistan.
Haris Rauf
The Tearaway pacer has been in impressive form in recent times and will replicate the same vs India.
Next: India’s Probable Playing XI for Pakistan Clash