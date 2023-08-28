Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Babar Azam’s Pakistan conquered its latest series (3-0) against Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan.
The 3-0 clean sweep made Pakistan top the ICC rankings as the current no. 1 ODI team in the world.
Achieving such a feat ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup can serve as a boost to the team’s morale.
Pakistan have secured 2725 points in the ICC rankings, followed by Australia’s 2714.
They overtook Australia in the rankings due to their massive success against all the three ODI’s against Afghanistan.
Pakistan won by 42 runs in the 1st ODI and by 1 wicket in the 2nd ODI.
The Pakistani squad beat Afghanistan by 59 runs in the 3rd and last ODI to complete the series win.
Team India currently stands at no. 3, even after having the highest point among all- 4081 points.
The reason for India’s slip is that they have not played any ODI matches since March 22, 2022.
As per ICC’s media release, all series completed before May 2022 have 50% value and the ones after have 100% value.