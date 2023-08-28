Producer:Aakash Biswas
Pakistan’s Best XI for Asia Cup 2023
Babar Azam & Co will begin their campaign in the Asia Cup 2023 against Nepal on August 30
Here’s a look at Pakistan’s strongest XI for their campaign opener
Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq at top of the order
The dynamic duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan at no. 3 & 4
Agha Salman & Ifthikar Ahmad continue to be the reckoning force in the middle order
Shadab Khan – the spin bowling all-rounder contributes with both bat and ball
Usama Mir – the leg-spinner in the mix who has scalped 11 wickets in 8 ODIs
Shaheen Shah Afridi will be the leader of Pakistan’s potent pace attack
Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah will add more firepower to Pakistan’s bowling
