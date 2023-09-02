5 Times Indian Top-order Were No Match to Pakistan Pacers

Producer: Amar Sunil Panicker
1st ODI: Pakistan’s Tour of India, 2012
Junaid Khan managed to pick the wickets of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag.
Group Stage: ICC ODI World Cup 2015
Sohail Khan tried to bring the momentum towards Pakistan with a fifer taking the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni and Ajinkya Rahane but thanks to the heroics of Virat Kohli, the match went in favour of India.
Final: Champions Trophy, 2017
Mohammad Amir managed to clean up the Indian top 3 with Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli in the first 9 overs of the game and secured the Champions Trophy for Pakistan as well.
Group Stage: T20 World Cup, 2021
Shaheen Afridi showed the world his class as he managed to clean up the top 3 of the Indian batting order with Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.
Group Stage: Asia Cup, 2023
Shaheen Afridi put the pressure against the Indian batters by picking up the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.