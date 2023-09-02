5 Times Indian Top-order Were No Match to Pakistan Pacers

Producer: Amar Sunil Panicker

Junaid Khan 

1st ODI: Pakistan’s Tour of India, 2012

4/43

Junaid Khan managed to pick the wickets of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag.

Sohail Khan

 Group Stage: ICC ODI World Cup 2015

5/55

Sohail Khan tried to bring the momentum towards Pakistan with a fifer taking the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni and Ajinkya Rahane but thanks to the heroics of Virat Kohli, the match went in favour of India.

Mohammad Amir

Final: Champions Trophy, 2017

3/16

Mohammad Amir managed to clean up the Indian top 3 with Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli in the first 9 overs of the game and secured the Champions Trophy for Pakistan as well.

Shaheen Afridi

Group Stage: T20 World Cup, 2021

3/31

Shaheen Afridi showed the world his class as he managed to clean up the top 3 of the Indian batting order with Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

Shaheen Afridi

Group Stage: Asia Cup, 2023

4/35

Shaheen Afridi put the pressure against the Indian batters by picking up the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. 

