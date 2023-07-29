Riyan Parag Rescues East Zone With Bat and Ball As They Beat North Zone By 88 Runs
Riyan Parag played the innings of his life. He starred with both bat and ball as he scored a century and picked four wickets.
Parag scored 131 runs off 102 balls when East Zone were struggling at 57-5.
To support him Kumar Kushagra also hit 98 runs in 87 balls to bring East Zone to a total of 337 runs
Parag hit 11 sixes which makes it the most number of sixes hit by a batter in an innings, surpassing former Indian batter Yusuf Pathan.
Parag picked four wickets of Himanshu Rana, Mandeep Singh, Shubham Rohilla and Sandeep Sharma
For Nitsh Rana’s North Zone, Abhishek Sharma, Himanshu Rana, Mandeep Singh and Shubham Rohilla all managed to score 40+ runs but were not able to get the win.
Eventually East Zone managed to pick up the victory by 88 runs.