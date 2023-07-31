Producer: Aakash Biswas
Prithvi Shaw Set for His Couty Debut
Shaw was supposed to reach England early but his visit was delayed due to logistical issues
As per reports, Shaw secured the NOC from the BCCI
The Official announcement to be made soon, said Ray Payne, the Chief Executive of NCCC
The Northamptonshire Steelbacks are scheduled to play their first match against Gloucestershire on Friday
Shaw had a dream debut in international cricket, scoring a century against West Indies as an 18-year-old
Shaw will join the likes of David Willey and Andrew Tye in the Steelbacks’ side while John Sadler is the county’s head coach