Cheteshwar Pujara continues his England for Sussex County Cricket Club
Pujara got an unbeaten century in the One-Day Cup match against Northampton, scoring 106 not out
Video: @SussexCCC / Twitter
He smashed four boundaries and a couple of sixes during his 19-ball stay at the crease
This was Pujara’s 15th List A century and 4thfor Sussex. His previous hundreds came against Warwickshire, Surrey and Middlesex, all in 2022
Pujara left a great impact Royal London One Dy Cup 2022 as well. He scored 624 runs in 9 games with 3 tons
Known as a Test specialist batter, Pujara has played just 5 ODIs for India
Pujara has scored just 51 runs in the five ODIs that he played for India in August 2013 and June 2014
His performance came after getting dropped from the West Indies that India won 1-0