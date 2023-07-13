Record-breaking Day for Ashwin in Dominica
Ravichandran Ashwin took a five-wicket haul on
Day 1 of IND-WI 1st Test
It was Ashwin’s 33rd five-wicket haul in Test cricket
Ashwin completed 700 international wickets & became third Indian to do so
Ravindra Jadeja picked 3 wickets as WI were bowled out for 150 in 1st innings
India wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan made his Test debut in Dominica
India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal also made his Test debut
At stumps on Day 1, India were 80/0, trailing West Indies by 70 runs