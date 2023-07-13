Record-breaking Day for Ashwin in Dominica

Ravichandran Ashwin took a five-wicket haul on Day 1 of IND-WI 1st Test

It was Ashwin’s 33rd five-wicket haul in Test cricket

Ashwin completed 700 international wickets & became third Indian to do so

Ravindra Jadeja picked 3 wickets as WI were bowled out for 150 in 1st innings

India wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan made his Test debut in Dominica

India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal also made his Test debut

At stumps on Day 1, India were 80/0, trailing West Indies by 70 runs