Chennai Super Kings picked up their fifth IPL crown with Ravindra Jadeja scoring the winning runs and helping CSK reach the 171-run target on the last ball.
Following the victory one of the special moments of the game unfolded when MS Dhoni lifted Jadeja in the air. The match winner scored 15 in just 6 balls.
Four runs were needed on the last ball. Mohit Sharma delivered a full toss on Jadeja's pads which he dispatched for a four towards short fine, and jumped into the air in ecstasy.
13 runs were needed from the last 6 balls. Mohit bowled the first 4 balls nailing his yorkers but on the fifth ball, Jadeja smashed a maximum down the park to reinstate faith among the CSK fans.
After hitting the winning runs, Jadeja ran to MS Dhoni and hugged his captain in a heart-warming momment.
Ravindra Jadeja was also seen embracing his wife, Rivaba Jadeja, who is also a BJP MLA from Gujarat.
He later posed with the trophy along side his wife and daughter.
“Feeling amazing winning fifth title in front of my home crowd. They’ve come in big numbers to support CSK...,"" Jadeja spoke after the win.
He further added: ""Want to dedicate this win to one of the special members of our team - MS Dhoni.""