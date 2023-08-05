All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been in the Caribbean for a bilateral series against the West Indies
The ace all-rounder featured in 2 Tests and 3 ODIs which India won 1-0 and 2-1, respectively
Jadeja will now be seen in action when India begins their campaign in the Asia Cup 2023, starting August 30
Before returning home, Jadeja spend some leisure time exploring the American streets
Jadeja shared his pics, away from the on-field hustle and bustle
Jadeja can clearly be seen using his free time to explore the West
Jadeja is expected to be one of the key players for India in the ODI world cup 2023
He has been rested from the T20I series against West Indies to manage his workload