Producer: Aakash Biswas
A Lookback At Andy Flower’s Coaching Career as RCB Appoints him Head Coach
RCB has roped in Andy Flower as their Head Coach for the next three years
Andy Flower replaced Sanjay Bangar in the job after having also been in talks with Rajasthan Royals
Flower has a decorated CV as a head coach
He guided England to their maiden T20 World Cup title win in 2010
The former Zimbabwean also coached teams to titles at various franchise cricket leagues
Guiding Multan Sultans to a PSL title in 2021, Gulf Giants to ILT20 in 2023…
…and Trent Rockets to men’s Hundred in 2022 are some of his remarkable achievements as a coach
Most recently, he worked with Australia as a consultant during the men’s Ashes
“I’m particularly excited to be reunited with Faf,” said Flower on his appointment
Flower joins RCB after coaching Lucknow Super Giants in the last two IPL seasons
Before Joining LSG, Fower worked with Punjab Kings as an assistant coach for two seasons