Producer:  Aakash Biswas

A Lookback At Andy Flower’s Coaching Career as RCB Appoints him Head Coach

RCB has roped in Andy Flower as their Head Coach for the next three years

Andy Flower replaced Sanjay Bangar in the job after having also been in talks with Rajasthan Royals

Flower has a decorated CV as a head coach

He guided England to their maiden T20 World Cup title win in 2010

The former Zimbabwean also coached teams to titles at various franchise cricket leagues

Guiding Multan Sultans to a PSL title in 2021, Gulf Giants to ILT20 in 2023…

…and Trent Rockets to men’s Hundred in 2022 are some of his remarkable achievements as a coach

Most recently, he worked with Australia as a consultant during the men’s Ashes

“I’m particularly excited to be reunited with Faf,” said Flower on his appointment

Flower joins RCB after coaching Lucknow Super Giants in the last two IPL seasons

Before Joining LSG, Fower worked with Punjab Kings as an assistant coach for two seasons