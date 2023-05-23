IPL 2023:
RCB's Wait For IPL Title Continues
Ever since making their debut in 2008, Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to win the IPL trophy.
They have qualified for the finals three times - 2009, 2011, 2016. But they lost every time.
In 2023, RCB could not make their way to the playoffs.
RCB needed to beat Gujarat Titans in their last league game.
Despite Virat Kohli's stellar performance, RCB lost the game against the Titans.
Kohli made his record-breaking 7th IPL century at the game, beating Chris Gayle's record for most IPL centuries.
RCB's loss, in turn, led Mumbai Indians to reach the playoff stage.
This is the 8th time that RCB lost in the league stage.
+ + +
Even after 16 years since their debut, RCB still waits for the elusive title.
