The English Captain, Ben Stokes
accepted that his teammate,
Bairstow, was out, but he said that he
would never want to win a game that
way, as it was questioning to the
spirit of game.
UK PM Rishi Sunak's spokesman told reporters, “The prime minister agrees with Ben Stokes who said he simply wouldn't want to win a game in the manner that Australia did."
England’s head coach, Brendon McCullum said, “In the end, they made a play, they've got to live with that. We would have made a different play, but that's life.”
England’s Stuart Broad, who came in
after Bairstow’s exit, could not
conceal his frustration as the stump
mic picked up his remark to Alex
Carey, “That’s all you’ll ever be
remembered for.”
Indian batter, Mayank Agrawal took to his Twitter and wrote “Scratching my head” with hashtag Ashes23 after the incident took place.
As per former Aussie spinner, Brad
Hogg, Bairstow was not out. He tweeted, “Spirit of cricket pushed to the boundary.”
Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin
credited Carey's astute awareness for
the dismissal, commending him for
tracking a "pattern" in Bairstow's
batting and capitalizing on it.
Former cricketer and commentator,
Michael Vaughan’s view told
Cricbuzz Chatter, “I am not blaming
Alex Carey at all” as he thinks
Bairstow “kinda never looks back
and walks out.”
Former New Zealand all-rounder and commentator, Scott Styris tweeted, “The spirit of cricket cannot contradict the laws of the game. Sort that out and there won't be any problems.”
