Records Broken By India After Test
Win Against WI
Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Opening duo- Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal recorded the fastest 100 runs partnership, in just
12.2 overs.
The duo had the 2nd highest run rate partnership as Indian openers.
Indian spinner, R Ashwin is now the 2nd most Indian wicket-taker (75) against WI, following Kapil Dev’s 89.
Ashwin also became the second most Indian wicket-taker in international cricket, with his 711 mark reach.
Ishan Kishan scored his 33-ball fastest fifty. It is the fifth fastest by an Indian batter in Test cricket.
Skipper Rohit Sharma hit his career’s fastest Test fifty, in 35 balls.
Ravindra Jadeja and
R Ashwin became the 2nd Indian pair to take 500 Test wickets jointly.
Mohammed Siraj broke his own bowling records, with an exceptional figure of 5/60.
India recorded its highest opening partnership aggregate of 466, in
two-match series.