Producer: Aakash Biswas
Rinku Singh shines on his maiden outing for India
Hailed as ‘Lord’ by his fans, Rinku played the finisher’s role in the 2nd T20I vs Ireland
Batting at No. 5, Rinku smashed 38 runs off 21 balls
Rinku hit 2 boundaries and 3 sixes during his innings
Rinku’s impressive knock guided India to 185 for 5 in 20 overs
The left-hander also bagged the Player of the Match award for his heroics
“I have been playing for 10 years. All my efforts have born fruition,” said Rinku
NEXT: 10 VIRUSHKA PHOTOS THAT ARE COUPLE GOALS