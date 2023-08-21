Producer: Aakash Biswas

Rinku Singh shines on his maiden outing for India

Hailed as ‘Lord’ by his fans, Rinku played the finisher’s role in the 2nd T20I vs Ireland

Batting at No. 5, Rinku smashed 38 runs off 21 balls

Rinku hit 2 boundaries and 3 sixes during his innings

Rinku’s impressive knock guided India to 185 for 5 in 20 overs

The left-hander also bagged the Player of the Match award for his heroics

“I have been playing for 10 years. All my efforts have born fruition,” said Rinku