Producer:  Aakash Biswas

RISHABH PANT CELEBRATES NCA COACH’S B’DAY

Rishabh Pant is currently rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru

On August 11, Pant celebrated the birthday of a coach at the NCA

Pant thanked the coach for taking care of him at the NCA

“Thoda sa blurr hai but Happy birthday machaa. Special Thanku for looking after me in last few months. Have a great day,” Pant wrote on Instagram

Footage: IG / rishabpant

Pant also celebrated MS Dhoni’s birthday at the NCA last month

Pant cut a cake on July 7 at the NCA to celebrate the former India captain’s 42nd birthday

Pant is recovering from the injuries suffered in a horrific car accident last year

The injuries, especially the knee ligament tear, has made his chances in the World Cup 2023 uncertain