Producer: Aakash Biswas
Rishabh Pant celebrates Sitanshu Kotak’s B’day at NCA
Rishabh Pant is currently rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru
On August 11, Pant celebrated the birthday of NCA batting coach Sitanshu Kotak
Pant thanked Kotak for taking care of him at the NCA
“Thoda sa blurr hai but Happy birthday machaa. Special Thanku for looking after me in last few months. Have a great day,” Pant wrote on Instagram
Footage: IG /
rishabpant
Pant is recovering from the injuries suffered in a horrific car accident last year
The injuries, especially the knee ligament teer, has made chances in the World Cup 2023 uncertain
Meanwhile, Kotak has been appointed India’s head coach for the Ireland tour
VVS Laxman, who was likely to travel with the team, will oversee Emerging camp underway at the NCA
Rahul Dravid & Co, who are presently in the US, will be rested after the tour of the West Indies