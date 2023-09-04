Producer: Aakash Biswas
Rishabh Pant Gives Big Update on His Recovery Ahead of WC 2023
Rishabh Pant is currently rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy
The 25-year-old suffered multiple injuries in a horrific car crash last year in December
Pant has been away from the cricket field since then
The wicketkeeper-batter is recovering faster than expected
On Monday, Pant shared a training video on Instagram
“Thankful to god at least I have started seeing some light in the dark tunnel,” wrote Pant.
Source: IG / Rishabh Pant
Delhi Capitals also shared a video on Instagram in which their captain could be seen sweating it out in the gym
“Getting there. Dilli, feeling motivated on a #MondayMorning,” the caption of the video read
Source: IG / Delhi Capitals
Pant’s progress is certainly a positive sign for the team and the fans of Indian cricket
