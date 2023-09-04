Producer: Aakash Biswas

Rishabh Pant Gives Big Update on His Recovery Ahead of WC 2023

Rishabh Pant is currently rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy

The 25-year-old suffered multiple injuries in a horrific car crash last year in December

Pant has been away from the cricket field since then

The wicketkeeper-batter is recovering faster than expected

On Monday, Pant shared a training video on Instagram

“Thankful to god at least I have started seeing some light in the dark tunnel,” wrote Pant.

Source: IG / Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals also shared a video on Instagram in which their captain could be seen sweating it out in the gym

“Getting there. Dilli, feeling motivated on a #MondayMorning,” the caption of the video read

Source: IG / Delhi Capitals

Pant’s progress is certainly a positive sign for the team and the fans of Indian cricket