Producer: Aakash Biswas

Rishabh Pant’s Independence Day Speech Goes Viral on Social Media

Rishabh Pant is currently rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru

On Tuesday, Pant attended the Independence Day function at the JSW Foundation

JSW Foundation chairperson Sangita Jindal shared the video clip of Pant’s Independence Day speech

‘Don’t miss the enjoyment in life’: Pant urged the listeners

Pant also shared a picture with Parth Jindal, the owner of Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant has commenced wicketkeeping and batting in the nets

Pant has been away from action since December last year