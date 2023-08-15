Producer: Aakash Biswas
Rishabh Pant’s Independence Day Speech Goes Viral on Social Media
Rishabh Pant is currently rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru
On Tuesday, Pant attended the Independence Day function at the JSW Foundation
JSW Foundation chairperson Sangita Jindal shared the video clip of Pant’s Independence Day speech
‘Don’t miss the enjoyment in life’: Pant urged the listeners
Pant also shared a picture with Parth Jindal, the owner of Delhi Capitals
Rishabh Pant has commenced wicketkeeping and batting in the nets
Pant has been away from action since December last year