Rising Star: Yashasvi Jaiswal Emerges as Highest Run Scorer in Test Series 🌟
Producer: Amar Sunil Panicker
Yashasvi Jaiswal has shined. Jaiswal finished the test series as the highest run scorer with 266 runs whilst averaging 88.67.
The debutant managed to score 171 runs breaking the record for most runs scored by a debutant away from home.
Jaiswal did not stop as he went on to score another half-century in the 1st innings of the second Test. He also scored a quickfire 38 runs in 30 balls .
The series altogether was a breeze for the Indian side as they dominated most sessions of play. Along with Jaiswal, skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja all had decent knocks with the bat.
Ashwin was the standout bowler as he ended the series bagging 15 wickets in just two games.
Ishan Kishan also impressed as he managed to score his first fifty in Test Cricket.
Jaiswal will now look ahead to the T20s as he looks to nail a starting spot in the Indian T20 side as well.