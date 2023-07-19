Roger Binny: Interesting Facts, Trivia, And Records
Binny comes from a cricketing family. His father, Meiyappan Binny, was a first-class cricketer, and his son, Stuart Binny, also played for the Indian cricket team.
Roger and Stuart became the second father-son duo to play Test cricket for India, after Lala and Mohinder Amarnath.
Before pursuing cricket, Binny was a talented football player and represented his school in various tournaments.
The all-rounder had notable bowling performances in Test cricket, including a spell of 6 wickets for 4 runs against Pakistan in 1983.
Binny holds the record for the highest-ever partnership for the ninth wicket in Test cricket. He shared a remarkable 155-run partnership with Madan Lal against England in 1982.
On October 2022, Roger Binny was elected as the 36th BCCI President, replacing Sourav Ganguly.
Binny received the Arjuna Award by the Indian government in 1986 for his cricket contributions.
Roger Binny scored his only century against Pakistan in Test cricket, in 1983.
Binny served as a coach and mentor in the Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Rajasthan Royals, after his playing career.