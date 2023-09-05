Producer: Aakash Biswas
Roger Binny, Rajeev Shukla at Governer’s House in Lahore
BCCI chief Roger Binny and Vice-President Rajeev Shukla reached Lahore on Monday for Asia Cup 2023
Binny and Shukla crossed the Attari–Wagah border to visit Pakistan
Courtesy: ANI
The BCCI delegation was invited for a Gala Dinner at Governor’s House in Lahore
Binny & Shukla were welcomed by PCB Management Committee Chairman, Zaka Ashraf
The event was also attended by Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan teams
“I bring you greetings from the BCCI, and from the cricket lovers of India,” said BCCI chief Binny in his speech
Courtesy: PCB/X
BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla interacted with Pakistan players
The dignitaries and the team captains gathered on the stage for a group photo
