Producer: Aakash Biswas

Roger Binny, Rajeev Shukla at Governer’s House in Lahore

BCCI chief Roger Binny and Vice-President Rajeev Shukla reached Lahore on Monday for Asia Cup 2023

Binny and Shukla crossed the Attari–Wagah border to visit Pakistan

Courtesy: ANI

The BCCI delegation was invited for a Gala Dinner at Governor’s House in Lahore

Binny & Shukla were welcomed by PCB Management Committee Chairman, Zaka Ashraf

The event was also attended by Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan teams

“I bring you greetings from the BCCI, and from the cricket lovers of India,” said BCCI chief Binny in his speech

Courtesy: PCB/X

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla interacted with Pakistan players

The dignitaries and the team captains gathered on the stage for a group photo