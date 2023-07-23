Rohit Sharma To MS Dhoni: Captains With Most Sixes In International Cricket
Producer: Peuli Bakshi
It is not easy for a captain to lead a cricket team, and to focus on their individual performance at the same time. Here is a list of most International sixes in cricket by captains.
Record-maker Rohit: With his 103 and 80 runs in the two Tests vs WI, Rohit Sharma became the first player in history to complete 400 sixes in international cricket.
Rohit Sharma is also standing second in hitting most sixes (529 in 442 matches) in international cricket, following Chris Gayle.
Shahid Afridi: the The former Pakistan captain hit 351 international sixes during his captaincy career.
AB de Villiers: The former Pakistan captain hit 351 international sixes during his captaincy career.
Eoin Morgan: The former England skipper hit 233 sixes as a captain, out of his total of 346.
Ricky Ponting: The former Australian captain hit 171 international sixes during his captaincy career.
Brendon McCullum: The former New Zealand skipper hit 170 international sixes during his as a captain.