Rohit Sharma Picks 5 Best Moments of His Career

In a recent interview, at the launch event of Rohit Sharma’s cricket academy in the USA, the 36-year-old reflected on his career and shared his top 5 memorable moments.
Starting his international career on June 23, 2007, this 1.5 decade-long-playing cricketer has been a part of several historic wins of India. It is no shocker that he picked most of his favourites from among those.
2007 T20I World Cup WinThe Indian bowlers did an amazing job restricted Pakistan to a chasable total of 158. India chased it down, with Gautam Gambhir’s crucial knock of 75 (54), leading to their win.
Debut Test CenturyRohit scored his debut Test century (133 runs) on Nov 14, 2013, during the second innings of 2nd Test match, at Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban.
264 runs (double century) in ODIOn Nov 13, 2014, Rohit scored a monumental 264 runs in an ODI match against Sri Lanka, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. His 264 is the highest individual score in ODI history.
100 runs partnership with Sachin Tendulkar in CB seriesThey scored a 100 runs partnership, during the Ind vs Aus Commonwealth Bank match, on Feb 26, 2012, at Adelaide Oval, Australia. Though India lost the match, their knock was special.
Gabba Test WinIndia achieved a historic Test victory at the Gabba, Australia, during their Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, in Jan 2021. Despite a high target of 328 on the final day of the match, India successfully chased it down, winning by 3 wickets.
The star player is currently on a hiatus and is expected to be back with a bang at the Asian Games 2023. We hope to be able to have another memorable moment added to Rohit’s list then.