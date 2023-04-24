Sachin Tendulkar Turns 50
Sachin Tendulkar
alongside his better half
Anjali Tendulkar, daughter
Sara and son Arjun.
Sachin Tendulkar
treated his fans to
glimpses of Gudi
Padwa celebrations
at his residence.
Here is a throwback
treasure, featuring young
Sachin with his parents.
Sachin Tendulkar with
daughter Sara.
+ + +
Sachin Tendulkar says that
Mumbai Indians player Arjun
can also make the “world’s
best-scrambled eggs”.
Sachin wished his babies Sara
and Arjun on Children’s Day with
these lovely pictures of the two
playing in their father’s arms.
Awe-worthy picture of
Sachin with his mother
Rajni Tendulkar.
The photograph rightly shows
what Sachin meant in his
caption, which read, “A picture
that sums up my happiness.”
A glimpse of father and son’s
time out at the beach. These
quirky selfies give us a peek
at their Abu Dhabi vacation.
