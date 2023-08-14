Samson to Pandya: Indian Players Who Disappointed in T20I Series vs West Indies

Producer:  Aditya Maheshwari

West Indies beat India by 8 wickets in the fifth T20I to clinch the 5-match T20I series 3-2.

Senior stars Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja were rested for the T20I series.

Hardik Pandya led the Indian team in the 5-match series but came under the scanners for his on-field decisions.

Hardik Pandya – The Batter, failed miserably in the series as he scored just 77 runs in 4 innings.

Sanju Samson failed to shine in the T20I series and scored just 32 runs in 3 innings.

Shubman Gill scored just one half-century and failed in rest of the matches. He managed 102 runs in 5 matches. 

Yuzvendra Chahal also had an underwhelming series as he claimed just 5 wickets in as many matches.

Ishan Kishan was dropped from the playing XI after 2nd T20I as he scored just 33 runs in 2 matches.