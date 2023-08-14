Samson to Pandya: Indian Players Who Disappointed in T20I Series vs West Indies
Producer: Aditya Maheshwari
West Indies beat India by 8 wickets in the fifth T20I to clinch the 5-match T20I series 3-2.
Senior stars Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja were rested for the T20I series.
Hardik Pandya led the Indian team in the 5-match series but came under the scanners for his on-field decisions.
Hardik Pandya – The Batter, failed miserably in the series as he scored just 77 runs in 4 innings.
Sanju Samson failed to shine in the T20I series and scored just 32 runs in 3 innings.
Shubman Gill scored just one half-century and failed in rest of the matches. He managed 102 runs in 5 matches.
Yuzvendra Chahal also had an underwhelming series as he claimed just 5 wickets in as many matches.
Ishan Kishan was dropped from the playing XI after 2nd T20I as he scored just 33 runs in 2 matches.