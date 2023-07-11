Sanjay Manjrekar: Lesser-Known Facts And Controversial Statements

Talent inheritance: Sanjay has inherited his father’s creative genes and pursued writing and commentary. He has written columns for various publications and also a autobiography titled ‘Imperfect’.
Passion for Music: Manjrekar is a trained classical singer and has participated in several musical performances. He has also released a music album title ‘Rest Day’ with singer Rahul Vaidya.
Sanjay negated R Ashwin being called as one of the greatest cricketers by saying, ‘when you look at SENA countries, Ashwin doesn’t have a single five-wicket haul there.’ Ashwin jovially replied that his comment hurts.
Sanjay said Mumbai Indians’ ‘Pollard doesn’t have brains to bat up the order.’ Pollard was furious, but the issue was solved when Sanjay said that MI had made the right decision sending Pollard up the order.
Sanjay remarked that Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya should be dropped from their respective upcoming series, as Virat performed poorly in a prior series, and Hardik was to make a comeback after injury.
Sanjay has also expressed his opinion regarding the need for change of captainship of Delhi Capitals from ‘youthful, inexperienced’ Shreyas Iyer to R Ashwin, after DC’s 2020 IPL final defeat from MI.