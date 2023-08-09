Should Tilak Varma be Part of India’s ODI World Cup Squad?
Producer: Feroz Khan
Tilak Varma is just a few matches old in international cricket but he’s already started making waves
After a couple of superb seasons in IPL, Tilak, a left-handed batter, was called up for the Windies T20I series
Tilak made a sparkling debut with a solid 39 and followed that with a maiden half-century in the second T20I vs West Indies
He then made an unbeaten 49 to play a vital role in helping India to a seven-wicket win that kept the five-match series alive
Such has been his impact that after just three innings, he’s been projected to make India’s ODI World Cup squad!
And the endorsement has come from India superstar Ravichandran Ashwin who feels that India can think of Tilak as a backup option
Ashwin pointed out how India lack a quality left-handed batter with Ravindra Jadeja only option in the top-seven
Ashwin even compared Tilak with Rohit Sharma and added the youngster can play the pull shot really well
Pragyan Ojha says Tilak looks promising & wondered if there’s “a possibility of expediting his inclusion to help settle the number 4 debate in ODIs?”
Tilak averages 56.18 in List A cricket, having scored 1236 runs in 25 innings so far