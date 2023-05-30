Shubman Gill's Fabulous IPL 2023 Journey
Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill cliched the Indian Premier League 2023 Orange Cap after a memorable season with the bat.
Shubman scored 890 runs in 17 matches at a sublime average of 59.44 in the 2023 edition of the cash-rich league.
The 23-year-old made the season his own by hitting four fifties and three centuries.
Shubman scored 39 runs in the final of IPL 2023 but ended up on the losing side as Chennai Super Kings won the rain-affected clash by 5 wickets to lift their fifth IPL title.
He was trailing in the Orange
Cap race until the Qualifier 2
where he set the stage on fire
with a sublime century.
The stylish opener became the second Indian batter to score three centuries in a single IPL season as earlier batting maestro Virat Kohli slammed four tons in the 2016 edition.
However, he fell narrowly short of Kohli’s all-time highest-scoring record in IPL history as the RCB talisman had scored an incredible 973 runs in a single campaign back in 2016.
Shubman also scored back-to-back centuries in the league stage against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
The 23-year-old was in incredible form ahead of IPL 2023 in the Indian colours and he followed it up in the cash-rich league and ended up as the best batter of the season.
