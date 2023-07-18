Smriti Mandhana:
cricketer’s
RECORDs
and achievements
Producer: Peuli Bakshi
The explosive left-hand batter- Smriti Mandhana, made her international debut in 2013, at an young age of 16, against Bangladesh.
The Indian opener has represented India in 4 Tests, 78 ODIs, and 119 T20Is.
The RCB captain was named the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year in 2018 and 2021.
Mandhana was also named the ODI Player of the Year 2018 by ICC.
Mandhana is the third-fastest to reach 1000 runs in T20Is. She ranked as the tenth-fastest female batter do so.
The senior player has amassed more than 5000 runs across all three formats of the cricket.
Smriti became the youngest Indian player to be named captain of the Indian national team in T20Is. She was just 22 years and 229 days then. She is currently India’s vice captain.
She is the only woman cricketer to have won the ‘Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Award’ twice, besides Australia’s Ellyse Perry.
In February 2019, she recorded the fastest T20I fifty (in 24 balls) by an Indian player, against New Zealand.
Mandhana created history in ODI cricket by becoming the first player to score ten consecutive fifties or more while chasing.