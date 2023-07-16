Somerset Win T20 Blast 2023
Somerset defeated Essex in the 2023 T20 Blast
final to become the champions
Essex opted to bowl first and removed opener Will Smeed cheaply
Shane Snater & Paul Walter took three wickets each to keep Somerset in check
Sean Dickson top-scored with 35-ball 53 as Somerset were bowled out for 145
Matt Henry blew away Essex top-order in the Powerplay leaving them struggling at 38/3 in four overs
By the 8th over, Somerset had accounted for half of Essex batters for just 55 runs
Daniel Sams raised their hopes with a late blitz that saw him belting 45 off 26
That wasn’t enough as Essex were bowled out for 131 as Somerset won by 35 runs