Somerset Win T20 Blast 2023

Somerset defeated Essex in the 2023 T20 Blast final to become the champions

Essex opted to bowl first and removed opener Will Smeed cheaply

Shane Snater & Paul Walter took three wickets each to keep Somerset in check

Sean Dickson top-scored with 35-ball 53 as Somerset were bowled out for 145

Matt Henry blew away Essex top-order in the Powerplay leaving them struggling at 38/3 in four overs

By the 8th over, Somerset had accounted for half of Essex batters for just 55 runs

Daniel Sams raised their hopes with a late blitz that saw him belting 45 off 26

That wasn’t enough as Essex were bowled out for 131 as Somerset won by 35 runs