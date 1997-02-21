Sourav Ganguly: ‘Kolkata’s Maharaj’ And Former BCCI President Turns 51

During his childhood, Sourav Ganguly
was lovingly called "Maharaj" by his
parents, which translates to "prince." As
he grew up, Geoffrey Boycott nicknamed
him "The Prince of Calcutta."
Ganguly hails from one of the richest
families in Kolkata. His father had
one of the largest printing
businesses in India.
While Ganguly is known for his left-handed batting, he is right-handed in other aspects of his life, like writing and throwing. He learned to bat left-handed to imitate his cricket idol, David Gower.
His father, Chandidas Ganguly, a former cricketer, played in the Ranji Trophy for Bengal. His brother, Snehasish was also a cricketer, and the joint-secretary of the Cricket Association of Bengal.
In 2018, Ganguly was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Literature by the University of Calcutta for his exceptional contribution to Indian cricket.
Ganguly was not only a skilled batsman but also a handy medium-pace bowler. He took 32 Test wickets and 100 ODI wickets during his international career.
Ganguly has been an avid football fan, and
has served as the President of the Football
Association of Bengal (FAB), contributing
to the development and promotion of
football in the state.
Since Sourav is a deeply
religious person, he observes a
fast every Tuesday.
After a successful campaign in England, Ganguly made the decision to marry his childhood girlfriend, Dona. Initially, they eloped, but a formal wedding ceremony was held on February 21, 1997.