Stranded on 99: The Unfortunate 7
Producer: Feroz Khan
Jonny Bairstow has become the latest Test cricketer to be stranded on 99.
He joined the unfortunate list during the 4th test of Ashes 2023 when James Anderson was dismissed.
Seven batters in Test history have now missed out on a century because they ran out of partners
Geoffrey Boycott became the first entry in this list during Perth Test of 1979.
Steve Waugh became the 2nd entrant, also in a Perth Test in 1995.
In July 1999 Alex Tudor missed out on what would have been a maiden Test ton during Edgbaston Test vs New Zealand.
South Africa allrounder Shaun Pollock remained stuck on 99 during Centurion Test of 2002 vs Sri Lanka.
At Leeds in 2003, South African Andrew Hall missed out on his maiden Test century.
In the Kingston Test of 2017, Misbah-ul-Haq became first Pakistan cricketer to be stranded on 99.