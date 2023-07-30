Stuart Broad Retirement: From Conceding 6 Sixes to 602 Test Wickets and Counting
Producer: Amrit Santlan
England pacer Stuart Broad made a sudden announcement that he will be retiring after the 5th Ashes Test
Broad, who last played an ODI in 2016, and a T20I in 2014, is set to call time on his 17-year-long playing career
Stuart Broad made his Test debut in 2007 against Sri Lanka and has since played 176 Test matches for England
Broad is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, with 602 scalps and he’ll have the chance to add to his tally during the 5th Test
The 37-year-old also has 121 caps in ODIs, as well as 56 T20I appearances for England
During the 2007 T20 World Cup, Broad infamously conceded 6 sixes in an over against Yuvraj Singh
Broad recently became only the third bowler with 150+ Test wickets in the Ashes during the Oval Test
Only Jimmy Anderson has more Test wickets as a fast bowler than Broad, who retires as a bonafide legend