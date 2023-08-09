Suryakumar Yadav Becomes Fastest Indian to Smash 100 T20I Sixes
Producer: Amrit Santlan
Suryakumar Yadav surpassed Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to achieve a major milestone in the 3rd T20I vs West Indies
The number 1 ranked T20I batter became the fastest Indian player to smash 100 sixes in T20I cricket
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were the only two Indian players to achieve the landmark feat before SKY
SKY reached a century of sixes in T20Is by smashing a massive hit over short fine-leg off Romario Shepherd’s bowling
Suryakumar Yadav is also the second-fastest to smash 100 T20I sixes in 49 innings, after Evin Lewis (42)
Surya is only the 13th overall batter to amass a century of maximums in the shortest format
The 32-year-old smashed a blistering knock of 83 runs helping India beat West Indies by 7 wickets in Guyana
Apart from Surya, Tilak Varma also smashed an unbeaten 49-run knock helping India chase down the 160-run target
Suryakumar Yadav won his 12th Player of the Match award, since his debut no other has won more MoM awards (9)
With the series reading 2-1 in the favour of West Indies, India will look to level it at 2-2 in Florida