Team India back on Track for ODI World Cup, 2023
Team India will look to get back to preparing for the upcoming ODI World Cup hosted in India
However with the likes of Bumrah, Iyer, Pant and others injured, it will give chances for other players to seize their opportunities.
Suryakumar Yadav could be given chances at No 4 with Shreyas Iyer out with injury.
Sanju Samson, and Ishan Kishan can utilize this chance as both Pant and Rahul are not cleared to play yet.
India will also have to pick between Yuzuvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav with Jadeja and Hardik set to retain their spots.
The side will also have to decide whether Umran Malik would act as the X Factor with Mohd Siraj.
The injuries have not helped Team India as the selectors will look to have clarity on how to proceed with the selection soon.