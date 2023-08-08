Team India Captain Rohit Sharma’s Net Worth Soars to Rs 214 Crores

Producer: Amrit Santlani

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is one of the highest-paid Indian cricketers

According to a recent report from StockGro, Rohit’s net worth is estimated to be nearly Rs 214 crores

Apart from his Rs 16 crore contract with Mumbai Indians, Rohit pockets Rs 7 Crore salary from BCCI

The ‘Hitman’ also has invested in many companies including Rapidobotics as well as Vieroots Wellness Solutions

Rohit also owns a 4 BHK apartment worth Rs 30 crore in Mumbai and has sold a posh villa in Lonavala worth Rs 5.25 crore

The 36-year-old is also a proud owner of many luxurious cars including Lamborghini Urus, and BMW X3

Rohit Sharma also pockets an income of Rs 5 crore from brand endorsements, he is the face of many brands including JioCinema

The Indian captain also has also auctioned many of his NFTs on the digital collectables platform FanCraze