Team India Captain Rohit Sharma’s Net Worth Soars to Rs 214 Crores
Producer: Amrit Santlan
i
Team India captain Rohit Sharma is one of the highest-paid Indian cricketers
According to a recent report from StockGro, Rohit’s net worth is estimated to be nearly Rs 214 crores
Apart from his Rs 16 crore contract with Mumbai Indians, Rohit pockets Rs 7 Crore salary from BCCI
The ‘Hitman’ also has invested in many companies including Rapidobotics as well as Vieroots Wellness Solutions
Rohit also owns a 4 BHK apartment worth Rs 30 crore in Mumbai and has sold a posh villa in Lonavala worth Rs 5.25 crore
The 36-year-old is also a proud owner of many luxurious cars including Lamborghini Urus, and BMW X3
Rohit Sharma also pockets an income of Rs 5 crore from brand endorsements, he is the face of many brands including JioCinema
The Indian captain also has also auctioned many of his NFTs on the digital collectables platform FanCraze