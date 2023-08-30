Producer: Aakash Biswas
Team India Leaves for Asia Cup 2023
Rohit Sharma & Co will open their campaign in Asia Cup against Pakistan on September 2
The team trained in Alur, Karnataka before heading to Sri Lanka for Asia Cup
The team members boarded the flight from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru on Wednesday
Star Batter Virat Kohli was spotted entering the airport
Captain Rohit Sharma and his deputy Hardik Pandya were also clicked at the airport
The Asia Cup-bound players have successfully passed the Yo-Yo test
Focus will be on Shreyas Iyer who is making a comeback from injury
KL Rahul remains unavailable for the first two games – vs Pakistan and Nepal
