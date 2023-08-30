Producer: Aakash Biswas

Team India Leaves for Asia Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma & Co will open their campaign in Asia Cup against Pakistan on September 2

The team trained in Alur, Karnataka before heading to Sri Lanka for Asia Cup

The team members boarded the flight from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru on Wednesday

Star Batter Virat Kohli was spotted entering the airport

Captain Rohit Sharma and his deputy Hardik Pandya were also clicked at the airport

The Asia Cup-bound players have successfully passed the Yo-Yo test

Focus will be on Shreyas Iyer who is making a comeback from injury

KL Rahul remains unavailable for the first two games – vs Pakistan and Nepal