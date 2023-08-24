Producer: Aakash Biswas
Team India Stars Spotted at Airport
Team India begins preparation for Asia Cup 2023 in Bengaluru
India will start their campaign against Pakistan on September 2 in Pallekele
Before flying to Sri Lanka, Indian players assemble at NCA for a training camp
Some of the Indian players were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday
Virat Kohli was one of the them who was snapped at the airport
He clicked a few photos with the fans as well
Suryakuymar Yadav also boarded his flight to Bengaluru from Mumbai
Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was also spotted entering the Mumbai Airport
A journalist wished Rohit Sharma the best for Asia Cup and the Indian captain’s reply was epic
