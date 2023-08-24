Producer:  Aakash Biswas

Team India Stars  Spotted at Airport

Team India begins preparation for Asia Cup 2023 in Bengaluru

India will start their campaign against Pakistan on September 2 in Pallekele

Before flying to Sri Lanka, Indian players assemble at NCA for a training camp

Some of the Indian players were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday

Virat Kohli was one of the them who was snapped at the airport

He clicked a few photos with the fans as well

Suryakuymar Yadav also boarded his flight to Bengaluru from Mumbai

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was also spotted entering the Mumbai Airport

A journalist wished Rohit Sharma the best for Asia Cup and the Indian captain’s reply was epic

SOURCE: VIRAL BHAYANI