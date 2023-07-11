Team India’s Top Test Performances at Dominica

In the second Test of India’s 2011 WI tour, held at Dominica, India displayed a dominant performance. In the second innings, WI was bundled out for 322, giving India a target of 180, which they easily chased down.
Rahul Dravid’s century in the first innings of the 2011 Test match played a crucial role in India’s victory. His composed batting helped India establish a commanding position in the match.
Praveen Kumar’s impressive five-wicket haul in the first innings of the 2011 Test showcased his bowling prowess. His accurate and swing bowling troubled the West Indian batsmen.
Ajinkya Rahane’s century in the first innings of the 2016 Test match contributed significantly to India’s strong total. His composed batting displayed his ability to perform in challenging conditions.
Mohammed Shami’s impactful bowling performances, particularly in the 2016 Test match, where he took crucial wickets, helped India assert their dominance and secure victory.
Ravichandran Ashwin’s bowling skills were on display in the 2016 Test match, where he played a vital role in dismantling the West Indian batting line-up with his spin bowling.